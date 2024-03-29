GenTrust LLC Sells 210 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

GenTrust LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Divergent Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 238,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 788,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,674,000 after purchasing an additional 84,059 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.56. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.