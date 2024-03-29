Nano Market Cap Hits $220.83 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, Nano has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00002354 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $220.83 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,403.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $617.62 or 0.00877253 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.08 or 0.00149255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008649 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00048898 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00058254 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.39 or 0.00190878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.09 or 0.00137908 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000689 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.