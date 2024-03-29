Short Interest in UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Decreases By 34.8%

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the February 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UPMMY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.34. 27,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,620. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.52.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.8112 per share. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forest-based bioindustry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.