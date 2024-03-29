Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,972,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,615,000 after acquiring an additional 123,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,795,000 after acquiring an additional 41,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after acquiring an additional 115,712 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTAS opened at $687.03 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $438.59 and a 52-week high of $704.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $620.99 and a 200-day moving average of $567.53.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.60.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

