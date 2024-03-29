Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,179 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.5% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $569,628,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $234,861,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

