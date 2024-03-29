Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Takes $203,000 Position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC owned about 0.07% of Investors Title at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITIC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 28.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Investors Title by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 56.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Investors Title by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITIC shares. StockNews.com cut Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Investors Title from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Investors Title Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ITIC opened at $163.19 on Friday. Investors Title has a 12 month low of $127.71 and a 12 month high of $171.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.99.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $53.68 million for the quarter.

Investors Title Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Investors Title’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Investors Title Profile

(Free Report)

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.