Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,138 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $177.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $177.40.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.73.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

