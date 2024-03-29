iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,824 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.26. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

