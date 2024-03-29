Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in Duke Energy by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 21,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE DUK opened at $96.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average is $92.90.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 115.49%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

