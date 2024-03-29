Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Valley National Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valley National Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 179.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 29.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $406,668.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,136.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

