Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys 8,317 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.5% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $11,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.00. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.07.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2921 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

