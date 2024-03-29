iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DSI. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 220.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $100.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.49. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $75.85 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

