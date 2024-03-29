GenTrust LLC Sells 11,296 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

GenTrust LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,296 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF makes up 0.9% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. GenTrust LLC owned about 1.35% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $13,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth about $164,000.

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

