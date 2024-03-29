GenTrust LLC Purchases 182 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,819,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,794,000 after acquiring an additional 52,561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,920,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,991,000 after purchasing an additional 298,487 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 596,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,156,000 after buying an additional 41,488 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2,356.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,044,000 after buying an additional 535,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 463,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,775,000 after buying an additional 20,407 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $63.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.46. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

