THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of THOR Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.48. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet cut THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

THOR Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE THO opened at $117.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.04 and a 200-day moving average of $106.22. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. THOR Industries has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $129.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after buying an additional 53,286 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,223,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,912,000 after purchasing an additional 79,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,527,000 after purchasing an additional 81,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,472,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at THOR Industries

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $375,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,439,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

