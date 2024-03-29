Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Short Interest Update

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,700 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the February 29th total of 795,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Artemis Gold Price Performance
Shares of ARGTF stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. Artemis Gold has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $6.05.
About Artemis Gold
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Artemis Gold
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.