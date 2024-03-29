Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Short Interest Update

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,700 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the February 29th total of 795,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Artemis Gold Price Performance

Shares of ARGTF stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. Artemis Gold has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

About Artemis Gold

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company holds equity ownership interest in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focus on exploration and development of gold properties in Bulgaria. It also holds 100% interest in the Blackwater Gold Project located in central British Columbia.

