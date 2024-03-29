Randy Warren Toone Sells 16,000 Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.58, for a total transaction of C$473,200.00.
Randy Warren Toone also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 12th, Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of AltaGas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$142,518.80.
AltaGas Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of ALA stock opened at C$29.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. AltaGas Ltd. has a one year low of C$21.94 and a one year high of C$29.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
AltaGas Increases Dividend
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALA. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.23.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
