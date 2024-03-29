Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Sells $457,645.79 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $260.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $1,194,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,555 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,038,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,537,000 after purchasing an additional 310,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the software company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

