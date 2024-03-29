Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 3.5% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 754,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $270.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.42 and its 200 day moving average is $248.66. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.