Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the February 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Alps Alpine Price Performance
Alps Alpine stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alps Alpine has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $19.23.
Alps Alpine Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alps Alpine
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.