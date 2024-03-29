Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on J shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.27.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE J opened at $153.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $8,527,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

