Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Short Interest Update

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Acerinox Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ANIOY stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27. Acerinox has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter. Acerinox had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Acerinox will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates.

