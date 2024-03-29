Insider Buying: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Buys C$48,098.75 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Alexis A.J. Hudy acquired 875 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$54.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,098.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at C$48,098.75.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$54.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of C$43.70 and a 52-week high of C$57.02.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.94 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1745068 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.35.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

