Insider Selling: Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Senior Officer Sells C$51,707.70 in Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total transaction of C$51,707.70.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV opened at C$161.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$148.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$160.19. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 41.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of C$31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.76, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.59. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of C$139.19 and a 52-week high of C$217.70.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.038591 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.91%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$172.50 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$189.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Franco-Nevada

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.