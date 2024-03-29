Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Insider Sells 841 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $106,664.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,340.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Impinj Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PI opened at $128.41 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $142.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

PI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Impinj from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj during the first quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

