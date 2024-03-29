ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Insider Sells $21,133.86 in Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $21,133.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,745,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,740,639.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Sarina Tanimoto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 14th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 444 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $3,996.00.
- On Wednesday, February 28th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $890,977.56.
- On Monday, February 26th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 700 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $6,307.00.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $10.22 on Friday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRY. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,459,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,050,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,148,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,413,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after buying an additional 497,429 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.
