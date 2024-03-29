Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.91.

A number of analysts recently commented on RVLV shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 452.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 761.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 55.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at $287,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RVLV opened at $21.17 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.18.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $257.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

