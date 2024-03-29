Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.86.
HIBB has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Hibbett from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Trading of Hibbett
Hibbett Price Performance
Shares of HIBB opened at $76.81 on Friday. Hibbett has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $906.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average of $61.88.
Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hibbett will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hibbett Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.
Hibbett Company Profile
Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.
