Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FI. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $159.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.20. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Fiserv by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,837,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $767,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,227,000 after acquiring an additional 443,117 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Fiserv by 881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

