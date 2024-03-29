Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Director Sells $285,000.00 in Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) Director Charles S. Leykum sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,969,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,246,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of RNGR stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.61. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ranger Energy Services

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,100,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,584,000 after buying an additional 1,968,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 544.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 626,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 174,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 531,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 49,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

