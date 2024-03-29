PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Sells $470,007.20 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) insider Derek Stark sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $470,007.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $91.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.66. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $94.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.92.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.75. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $361.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PennyMac Financial Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 850,545 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7,011.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 790,151 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,091,000 after buying an additional 556,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,812,000 after buying an additional 548,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,610,000 after buying an additional 539,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.