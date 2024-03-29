Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Earns Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HUMA. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday.

Get Humacyte alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUMA

Humacyte Stock Up 0.3 %

HUMA stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. Humacyte has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $363.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Humacyte will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUMA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Humacyte by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.