Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. Columbia Financial has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.20.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Financial will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBK. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 36.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Columbia Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Columbia Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 200.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

