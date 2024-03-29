JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OBDC

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

OBDC stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.91. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $15.55.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.