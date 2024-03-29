Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $6,666,000.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $6,666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,665,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,585,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Monday, March 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $6,631,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $6,070,260.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.41, for a total value of $5,648,200.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58.

On Monday, January 29th, Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $262,924.20.

On Thursday, January 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 733 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.15, for a total value of $196,553.95.

On Monday, January 22nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 8,002 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.39, for a total value of $2,139,654.78.

On Thursday, January 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total value of $4,796,769.60.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $165,798.20.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $289.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.38. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.68 and a 12-month high of $307.74. The firm has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,193,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $2,520,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.