JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Price Target to $7.50

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Nexa Resources Stock Performance
NYSE:NEXA opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $7.62.
Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $629.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.27 million. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nexa Resources Company Profile
Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.
