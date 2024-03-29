Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EVBG. Truist Financial increased their price target on Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, February 5th. William Blair cut Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Everbridge from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $35.70.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $115.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Everbridge will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,062 shares of company stock valued at $352,738 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,960,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,906,000 after buying an additional 163,180 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,027,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 949,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after buying an additional 169,381 shares in the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $18,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,232,000 after acquiring an additional 47,714 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

