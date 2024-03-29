Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Up 7.2 %

Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $6.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Professional Diversity Network by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

