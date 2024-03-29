Raymond James Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $62.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 2.08. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $64.90.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,619. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

