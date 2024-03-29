Head-To-Head Contrast: Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Solera National Bancorp and Wells Fargo & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Wells Fargo & Company 0 11 6 1 2.44

Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus price target of $55.85, indicating a potential downside of 3.64%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than Solera National Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solera National Bancorp 25.55% N/A N/A Wells Fargo & Company 16.60% 12.40% 1.07%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and Wells Fargo & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.9% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solera National Bancorp $65.19 million 0.64 $16.66 million $3.80 2.57 Wells Fargo & Company $115.34 billion 1.78 $19.14 billion $4.82 12.02

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wells Fargo & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats Solera National Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, fraud, business debit card, and cash management services. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management. The Consumer Banking and Lending segment offers diversified financial products and services for consumers and small businesses. Its financial products and services include checking and savings accounts, and credit and debit cards, as well as home, auto, personal, and small business lending services. The Commercial Banking segment provides financial solutions to private, family owned, and certain public companies. Its products and services include banking and credit products across various industry sectors and municipalities, secured lending and lease products, and treasury management services. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a suite of capital markets, banking, and financial products and services, such as corporate banking, investment banking, treasury management, commercial real estate lending and servicing, equity, and fixed income solutions, as well as sales, trading, and research capabilities services to corporate, commercial real estate, government, and institutional clients. The Wealth and Investment Management segment provides personalized wealth management, brokerage, financial planning, lending, private banking, and trust and fiduciary products and services to affluent, high-net worth, and ultra-high-net worth clients. It also operates through financial advisors in brokerage and wealth offices, consumer bank branches, independent offices, and digitally through WellsTrade and Intuitive Investor. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

