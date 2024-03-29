Capstone Copper’s (CS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CS. CIBC boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight Capital set a C$9.00 price target on Capstone Copper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.56.

TSE CS opened at C$8.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$4.40 and a twelve month high of C$8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -43.10, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.16.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of C$481.57 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.4604439 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$680,228.12. In other news, Director Gordon James Bell purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,140.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$680,228.12. Corporate insiders own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

