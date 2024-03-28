Accel Wealth Management Boosts Stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.23. 310,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,382. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.40. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $41.79.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
