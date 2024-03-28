4,437 Shares in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ATI by 70.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 28,376 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ATI by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ATI by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ATI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,263. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.21.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on ATI

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other ATI news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ATI

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.