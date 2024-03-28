International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading 0.1% Higher

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $191.93 and last traded at $191.06. Approximately 489,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,167,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.79 and its 200 day moving average is $164.17.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

