PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading 0.9% Higher

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)'s stock price traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.20 and last traded at $67.14. 2,480,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 18,204,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average of $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

