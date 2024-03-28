Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Invests $415,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of O stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.10. 6,312,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,284,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.32. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on O shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

