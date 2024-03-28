Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $115.18

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $115.18 and last traded at $115.18, with a volume of 17072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.69.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

