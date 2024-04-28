Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.55 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $78.04. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MTX shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $87,461.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,017.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $87,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,017.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $923,664.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,055.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

