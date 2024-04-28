Syon Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 45,111 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 579,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,498,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 527,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,752,000 after buying an additional 253,374 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KHC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KHC

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.