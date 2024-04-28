State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,064 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 8.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 165.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $437.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CADE shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

